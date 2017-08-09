HOT spots across the county are being visited by residents from a care home as part of a virtual road trip.

Yesterday, Wantage Nursing Home transformed into iconic London restaurant The Ritz.

Residents were invited to sample some mouth-watering cakes and refreshments as part of the ‘high tea’ event.

The home’s activities assistant, Wendy Pill, said: “We decided to take residents on trip across England and everyone seemed to have a lot of fun.

“Margaret, who is in the pictures, told her visitors that she was really enjoying the occasion.”

On Monday, the care home morphed into a Cornish campsite, complete with Cornish pasties, ice cream and some fudge.

The next day the team headed up to Blackpool to experience a day out at the beach, and were able to enjoy paddling pools and sand castles.

On Friday, the team will be making their way to Brighton to finish off their week away