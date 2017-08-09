A CAMPAIGN to raise money to fund a funeral for a woman killed in a crash has surpassed its target by more than £1,000.

Kasia Prokop, 32, was killed when her black Mini collided with the Asthall Barrow roundabout near Burford on Sunday morning.

A crowdfunding page, set up by Julia Smyk, aimed to raise £5,000 to give Ms Prokop a 'worthy funeral' - but smashed that target in just one day by raising £6,327.

The page says: "Kasia was a wonderful and beautiful woman, full of life and happiness.

"She was all over the place, smiling all the time and talking so much that you were unable to get a word in edgeways.

"Nobody was ever bored with her. She was a very sensitive person, always caring and helping others."

The page aimed to raise £5,000, allowing Ms Prokop to be buried alongside her brother in Poland.

The statement on the page continues: "At least all her friends from UK and Poland will be able to attend the ceremony.

"Kasia will rest in Poland with her brother that she was missing so much. Unfortunately, the funeral costs a lot of money. She had many friends but we are not able to collect that amount in such a short amount of time."

Tributes poured in for Ms Prokop, who is from Poland but lived in Oxford, following the fatal crash.

Friends described her as being 'full of life and love'.

To make a donation towards the funeral visit bit.ly/2vmzF4F