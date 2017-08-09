A SINGLE punch which broke a Spanish exchange student's jaw in a street brawl was a 'pre-emptive strike' by a fellow student a court has heard.

Fred Edwards, 21, of Cowley Road, East Oxford, claims he acted 'in self defence' after a fight inside the Emporium nightclub spilled out onto the street, leading to a brawl in the city centre in the early hours of December 16.

The Oxford Brookes University property and planning student is alleged to have inflicting grievous bodily harm on Carlos Casas before assaulting Manuel Soler by kicking him.

Defending, Lucy Tapper, told the jury of eight women and four men at his trial at Oxford Crown Court yesterday that Edwards was left with no other choice when he punched Carlos near to the Halifax at Queen Street.

She told jurors "You might have heard the term pre-emptive strike, that is what is being argued here. He has said he perceived a danger and he has taken action to prevent that.

"Mr Edwards says he thought he was going to punched. He didn't use full force. He didn't punch more than once."

She also questioned the complainants account and told the jury that Carlos was both 'cross' and 'hostile' on the night in question and had possessed a 'Mediterranean temperament'.

The defence also claimed that footage of the incident which was filmed on Manuel's mobile phone showing the punch could have been 'cropped' or 'edited' by the complainants to support their own version of events.

Prosecutors maintain that the punch was 'excessive' and argue that the mobile phone footage shows Edwards taking a step before thumping Carlos in the face, injuring him so severely he needed hospital treatment.

The trial continues.