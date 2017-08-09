IT MAY not be immediately obvious, but this is what high-achieving children 'having their potential unlocked' looks like.

These Oxford Academy pupils are among 52 talented students from the school hand-picked to join a special summer camp run by Oxford University.

On Tuesday alone, the brainy youngsters had a chemistry lesson, did some sports and then joined this high-energy drama lesson.

The two-week camp is part of a programme being run with Oxford Brookes aimed at ‘unlocking the potential’ of high-achieving children who live in areas with lower-than-average progression to higher education.

The campers will also get to try debating and philosophy, visit museums and get special academic subject workshops.

The camp is a joint venture with Lauriston Lights, a charity that aims to bridge the achievement gap at an earlier age between high-ability children from different backgrounds.

Oxford University's Dr Anna Caughey said: "This is a great chance to work with a group of talented and ambitious local school children at the start of their secondary school journey."