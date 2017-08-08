SHOPPERS walking around Templars Square this week will have spotted the classic cars on display.

But for some, the motors built at the city's Cowley plant have been a catalyst for fond memories and stories of days gone by.

Whether it be a recollection of a trip away on a family holiday or being a worker assembling its parts on the production lines, organisers of the annual event have told how the display has unearthed a range of stories.

Among the nine cars is the last ever Montego to roll of the production line at Cowley in 1994.

The main attraction, signed by the 962 workers who assembled it, has sparked former car makers to search for their names.

Organiser Tanya Field, who has been listening to many of the stories so far this week, said the display had been 'brilliant'.

The classic car enthusiast from Headington Quarry added: "The Montego has been a huge hit.

"It's had lots of people finding their names or finding colleagues names.

"One former worker got his ID card to prove it was him and a woman found her husband's name and she was delighted."

A selection classic cars made throughout the 104-year history of car manufacturing in Oxford will be on display until the end of Saturday.

The exhibition includes a 1948 Morris Minor which is the third oldest known in existence, a 1963 Morris Mini which has remained in the county since being built and a 1978 Morris Marina pickup.

The Montego has been being loaned for the display from the British Motor Museum from Tuesday until the end of today.

The exhibition is free to attend, and members of public are invited to sit in the display cars and take photographs. Owners of the cars will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Mrs Field said the display sparked a lot of stories through memories of building the car, driving it or being a passenger.

The mother-of-three added: "I love it. It's really interesting. The stories are great.

"People are so pleaded top see the cars and that sort of history."

The display is in advance of the Cowley Car Show on Sunday, which will see 300 classic vehicles be displayed at Cutteslowe Park.

Cowley has been producing cars since March 1913, when William Morris's first Morris Oxford – known as the Bullnose due to the shape of its radiator – rolled off the assembly line. BMW recently announced from 2019 the plant will start producing the electric Mini.