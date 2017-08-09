‘RUSTY regulars’ are in for a treat as work is underway on a mini makeover at The Rusty Bicycle pub off Cowley Road.

The ‘rusty’ is closed for a refurbishment and has been since the beginning of the month whilst works plough ahead.

In a post on its Facebook page the eaterie in Magdalen Road said it was getting a new lick of paint and a new pizza oven.

It said: “You may have noticed that we’re not looking our best at the moment but it’ll all be worth it soon.

“There’s a new pizza oven coming your way rusty regulars.”

The pub closed on August 1 after a street party and is expected to reopen tomorrow.