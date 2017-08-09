PEOPLE are invited to join one of Bicester's oldest churches for a heritage day to celebrate recent repair works.

St Edburg's Church tower is currently covered in scaffolding as work is underway to repair weather damaged pinnacles and loose masonry rectified.

It comes after the church was awarded funds from Heritage Lottery Fund for the restoration and it hopes to celebrate this with a heritage display.

St Edburg's church committee chairman Colin Duckworth said the exhibition hopes to show how the town of Bicester and the church have worked together over the past 1,000 years.

He added: "Everyone will be able to explore our town’s oldest and most amazing building and find out how church and community have worked alongside each other to nurture, serve and educate.

"Members of the Church will around to welcome and help with the activities provided."

It is part of Heritage Open Days Festival and will include exhibitions, trails, activities, re-enactments.

It is on September 9 and is free entry.