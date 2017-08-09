OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Aiman Ahmed, 30, of Marlborough Road, Banbury, admitted driving a motorbike otherwise than in accordance with a licence on March 4, 2017 in Banbury. Also admitted using a motorbike on a road or public place without third party insurance on the same date in the same location. Fined £400. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with six points.

Gabor Ajtai, 27, of Orchard Way, Banbury, admitted of driving a motor vehicle while not wearing a seat belt on February 12, 2017 in Banbury. Also admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on the same date in the same location. Fined £400. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with six points.

Sam Donaldson, 41, of Leach Road, Bicester, admitted using a handheld mobile telephone while driving a motor vehicle in Bicester on March 2, 2017. Fined £180. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with six points.

Toby George Elmore, 49, of no fixed abode, was convicted of using a handheld mobile telephone while driving a motor vehicle in Faringdon on February 1, 2017. Fined £220. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with three points.

Courtney Erskine, 23, of Longlands Road, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or pubic place without third party insurance on February 22, 2017 in Sandford-on-Thames. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with six points.

Lisa Faulkner, 36, of Windrush Road, Berinsfield, Wallingford, was convicted of using a handheld mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle in Burcot on March 5, 2017. Fined £220. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with six points.

Linsey Ann Fowles, 33, of Dirac Place, Didcot, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance in Nuneham Courtenay on March 8, 2017. Also was convicted of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same date in the same location. Fined £880. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with six points.

Helen Keay, 35 of Market Street, Woodstock, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver or rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, when required between February 20 and March 20 in Banbury. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Licence endorsed with six points.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

Paul Clarke, 35, of Rotary Way, Banbury, admitted stealing meat to the value of £126.27 from the Co-Op, Banbury on May 1 and a number of food items from Spar, Banbury on June 15. He also admitted stealing £118.91 of food items from Spar, Banbury, on June 25 as well as failing to surrender to bail. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months for the offences and fined £50

Jake Nolan, 23, of Dan Read Parade, Didcot, was convicted of travelling on a Great Western Railways train on February 5 without having already paid for a valid fare. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay compensation of £4.20 as well as a victim surcharge of £44 and £160 court costs.

Chloe Offer, 18, of Corn Street, Witney, admitted making off without paying at taxi fare of £62.40 on February 17 on Banbury. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay compensation of £62.40 as well as a victim surcharge of £30.

Andrew Pattison, 34, of Henley Road, Shillingford, was convicted of travelling on a Great Western Railways train on January 13 without having already paid for a valid fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay compensation of £8.20 and a victim surcharge of £44 and £160 court costs.

Wieslaw Stanislawa Piechowicz, 58, of Edmunds Road, Banbury, admitted driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit on June 30 at Mold Crescent, Banbury, with 73 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. He was fined £380 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £38 as well as court costs of £85. He was banned from driving for 40 months.

Terry Foster, 43, of no fixed abode, admitted causing criminal damage to a car at Red Poll Close, Banbury on May 10. He was made subject to a community order and must complete a building better relationships programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £750, a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85. He was also given a restraining order against a woman.

Victoria Price, 28, of Nuffield Close, Bicester, was convicted of travelling on a Great Western Railways train on January 14 without having already paid for a valid fare. She was fined £440 and ordered to pay compensation of £20.40 and a victim surcharge of £44 and £160 court costs.

Michelle Briggs, 34, of Wedgwood Road, Bicester, admitted stealing £143.24 of meat products from Marks and Spencer at Bicester on June 21 and again at the same shop stealing £35.90 on May 20. She also admitted stealing £97.50 in assorted goods from Wilkinsons, Banbury on April 27 and £51.50 in goods from the Co-Op, Banbury on April 26. She was made subject to a curfew and bailed until August 3.

Jaymee Geddis, 30, of Ferndale Road, Banbury, admitted assault by beating a woman at Banbury on April 14. He was given a community order specifying that he must complete a building better relationships programme for 30 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 court costs.