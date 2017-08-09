BOOKWORMS can look forward to longer opening hours when the county council's Central Library reopens at the redeveloped Westgate Centre later this year.

The new facility will open from 9am o 8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to pm on Sundays, adding up to an extra 15 hours per week.

It is due to open its doors in October as part of the regenerated Westgate Centre in the city centre.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Cultural Services Lorraine Lindsay-Gale said: “We’re very excited about the reopening of our Central Library and very pleased to announce that we’ll be offering longer hours for visitors to take advantage of the wide range of council services that will be available at the building.

"It also means we’re able to offer a range of great employment opportunities."

The council is now recruiting for a number of part-time posts to deliver the extended opening hours and anyone interested in finding out more should visit the job section on the council's website.

The Westgate Centre is set to bring a host of big-name brands to the city, including Timberland, Vans, Neal's Yard Remedies, Hobbs, Oliver Bonas and John Lewis.

Retail bosses have told shoppers there will also be a new area for restaurants on the ground-floor of the centre, known as Westgate Social , such as Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, Indian street food vendor Rola Wala and Shawa Lebanese Grill, in addition to a rooftop garden area.