The BOSS OF F1 team Williams is among 21 captains of industry taking part in a scheme to allow students to become chief executive for a day.

Mike O’Driscoll, who is chief executive of the Grove-based racing and engineering group, will mentor a potential executive of the future.

Students shadow the boss for a day to gain insight into the qualities needed to lead a major corporation and make it to the top of the business world.

The CEO for a Day programme is run by recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson which launched it in 2004.

Other firms signed up for the challenge include Sainsbury’s, Asos, Mumsnet, The Cabinet Office, Domino’s Pizza Group and Getty Images.

Undergraduate students from all UK universities can apply.

Mr O’Driscoll was managing director of Jaguar while it was being sold to Tata Motors.

He is credited with revitalising the Jaguar brand and oversaw the launch of the award-winning XF, XJ, and XK models which transformed the business.

He joined Williams as a non-executive director in 2011 and became full-time Group chief executive four years ago.

He oversees Williams Martini Racing and Williams Advanced Engineering, working with founder and team principal Sir Frank Williams and deputy team principal and commercial director Claire Williams.

Kester Scrope, chief executive of Odgers Berndtson, said: “This is about opening doors at companies and top organisations for talented young people who might not otherwise have the chance.”

Finalists will be chosen next month and winners will take CEO days later this year.