THREE-quarters of an acre of land at Langford Locks in Kidlington has been sold to Glenmore Holdings for £550,000 by property agents VSL & Partners acting for builders Kingerlee.

Planning permission has been submitted by Glenmore for a 16,000 sq ft development of 14 units.

These range from 1,000 sq ft and are aimed at small businesses looking for high tech industrial or office space.

VSL director Richard Venables said: “There is significant demand for this type of accommodation in the Oxford area but there is a critical lack of supply.

“As a result, this new development will be very welcome.”