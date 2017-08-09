DR PAUL Ashley and Dr Brendan Ludden have been named as heads of Technology Transfer at Oxford University Innovation, the research commercialisation office of Oxford University.

Former deputy head of Technology Transfer at OUI, Dr Ashley’s background is in neuro-physiology and behaviour, investigating mood disorders and pain.

He was chief executive for a Defence Science Technology Laboratory spin-out, before moving to AstraZeneca.

Dr Ludden began at the Engineering and Materials departments at Oxford University before completing his PhD at Cambridge University in sensor technology.