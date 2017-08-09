SHOEZONE, Carphone Warehouse and The Works have all taken space at Templars Shopping Park in Cowley

The largest letting is to Shoezone, which snapped up a 3,670 sq ft unit, while Carphone Warehouse and The Works have signed up for 2,500 sq ft and 2,000 sq ft respectively.

Each retailer has agreed a new 10-year lease at a rent of between £30 per sq ft and £36 per sq ft.

Templars Shopping Park includes 11 stores let to major brands including JD Sports, TK Maxx, Pets at Home and Sainsbury’s.

Johnny Rowland, out of town retail director at agents Savills which acted as a consultant on all three deals, said: “Templars Shopping Park continues to perform exceptionally well.”