A FREE masterclass in product design taking place next month.

The event, which runs on September 14 from 1.15pm to 5.30pm at The Pod in the Oxford Centre for Innovation in New Road, will include one-to-one sessions with consultants and other experts.

They will help with topics including software design, funding, electronic engineering, app development, industrial design, UX design, and prototype development.

Experts on hand include Angela Hobbs, managing director of product development and design consultancy Triteq and software engineer Daniel Manning.

Sessions includes networking and refreshments.

To book a place, see https://goo.gl/zx7jpV.