REPLACING unsafe cladding on a pair of Oxford City Council’s tower blocks could cost more than £1m.

The authority has already said work to tear down and replace flammable cladding on the Windrush and Evenlode towers in Blackbird Leys is likely to run into early next year.

The cladding on both towers failed two government tests ordered after the Grenfell Tower fire in London which killed more than 80 people on June 14.

Next week the city council’s executive board will be asked to free up £1m to prevent a similar tragedy happening in Oxford.

With that money, the council will replace Vitrabond rainscreen cladding which it has already ordered to be removed from the buildings.

The council's work will be completed by its contractor Fortem.

The stripping of Vitrabond started in June but paused in mid-July after the government ordered a second test to find out whether insulation set behind the rainscreen could stop fire spreading. The first had found Vitrabond was flammable.

Results sent to the council on August 2 found those two materials together had failed the second test.

The authority has said it could seek compensation if it finds it had ever received ‘defective or deficient representations’ on its multi-million pound building work.

Council documents say work should be completed by February 2018 at the latest.

As the Oxford Mail has previously reported, it is likely sourcing materials will take up to three months and work replacing cladding will take another three months.

A council report notes: "We are not yet in a position to confirm a final price for these works but together with additional fees a budget provision of £1m is requested.

"It should be noted that there may be further costs associated with delays caused by these works to the overall contract and potential changes to our other blocks following further [Department for Communities and Local Government] testing of other cladding systems."

It continues: “The city council has put in place measures to communicate with residents of the towers and a wider group of stakeholders to provide reassurance as to the safety of our blocks, explain the fire safety systems and to keep them informed as to the further steps being taken to improve fire safety. These measures include a series of public meetings and drop ins, regular written communication and the establishment of a resident reference group for the Blackbird Leys towers."

A meeting for Windrush and Evenlode towers was held by the council in Blackbird Leys on Tuesday evening.

The report added: "The council will need to give consideration, no doubt in association with other affected authorities, to potential avenues of redress that may be available to it, if it can be established that at any stage in the process the council properly relied on defective or deficient representations."

Members of public are welcome to attend the city executive board meeting at Oxford Town Hall on Tuesday from 5pm.