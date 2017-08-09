AN AUTHOR is hoping her new book will send people to sleep – as it contains tips for insomniacs.

Sarah Plater, from the Kingsmere estate in Bicester, suffered from insomnia for more than a decade before she discovered a 'permanent, natural cure' for the condition.

She said: "Doctors will often prescribe sleeping pills, but that’s a very short-term solution.

"The only way to get rid of your insomnia permanently is to stop caring about whether or not you sleep.

"For an insomniac, that’s a real challenge, because we are obsessed about how little sleep we’re getting.

"That creates a type of performance anxiety, as we’re getting into bed feeling worried about whether we’ll fall asleep, how long we’ll stay asleep and if we’ll get enough sleep."

Mrs Plater said one in three people now suffer from poor sleep, while one in ten have chronic insomnia.

The NHS says adults should get seven to nine hours a night and children nine to 13 hours.

Some of the most common causes of insomnia on the NHS Choices website include stress or anxiety, noise, a room that is too hot or cold and alcohol, caffeine and nicotine.

Mrs Plater's book offers practical techniques and calming quotes to help genuine sufferers relax.

Go To Sleep: Peaceful Thoughts for Active Minds is split into three sections: 'the six good sleep habits which ensure you feel ready to sleep at bedtime', 'new ideas for winding down and preparing or bedtime' and 'practical techniques and peaceful visualisations to calm your mind and body while lying in bed'.

Ms Plater said: "I was an insomniac for ten, awful years. Since fixing my problems with sleep I feel like I’ve got my life back.

"I’ve rediscovered my energy and I don’t worry about my sleep at all now.

"It’s no exaggeration to say it's been life-changing."

Health experts warn that those without sufficient sleep will have their concentration, mood and energy levels impaired with continual insomnia also decreasing life expectancy and increasing the chance of serious medical conditions, including heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

More than 1,000 copies of the book have already been requested after people from all of the world pre-ordered it online.

'Go To Sleep: Peaceful Thoughts for Active Minds', published by Mr & Ms Creative, is available as a paperback from Amazon.com for £13.50

Find out more at gotosleepbook.com.