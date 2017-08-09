A SERIAL drug addict who used fake bank notes at a Witney supermarket has been jailed for almost two years.

Oxford Crown Court heard on Monday how Emily Teagle, of no fixed abode, had been handed the bundle of counterfeit currency by a gang of Oxford drug dealers.

At her sentencing the court heard how the 41-year old was found by police carrying six fake £20 notes after she had tried to use them at a town centre shop.

She was rumbled after staff at the Co-Op at High Street, Witney noticed the forged notes on October 6 last year at about 10.30am.

They refused to serve her and police were called who cornered her shortly afterwards at about 3pm before arresting her for the offence.

Prosecuting, Julian Lynch read out a long list of previous convictions for Teagle, dating back to 1996 including for fraud and theft offences.

The court also heard how she had long battled with drugs for a number of years and had fallen in with drug dealers, who had supplied her with the fake notes in the first place.

In mitigation Alistair Grainger, defending, said: "Miss Teagle is somebody who is subject to the whims of those in the drugs trade.

"She was given the fake notes, she knew about them.

He added: "Unless there is proper intervention this young woman is going to find herself dead, immediately or in the near future."

In passing sentence Judge Peter Ross said he hoped she would use her time in prison for rehabilitation and to distance herself from the 'career' she had chosen.

He said: "You and I both know that drugs are available while In custody and whether you use them or not is down to you."

For the two offences of possessing and passing counterfeit currency she was ultimately given a 21-month prison sentence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge. All previous outstanding community orders were also revoked and the counterfeit money destroyed.