A WOMAN has gone missing from Wantage and police have appealed to the public to help find her.

Victoria Gellatly, 32, was last seen in Alfredston Place in Wantage yesterday morning.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, medium build and with brown shoulder length hair.

Thames Valley Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and could be carrying a blue rucksack.

She also has a large tattoo on the top of her left arm and a smaller one on her wrist.

She is known to visit Wantage, Oxford and Didcot.

Investigating officer, Jemima Kerr based at Didcot police station, said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Victoria, and she may require medical treatment.

"We would ask anyone who knows where she is or anyone who has seen someone matching Victoria's description to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with reference 1105 8/8/17