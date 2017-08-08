A CCTV still of a man who stole bank cards, cash and an iPhone from an unlocked car in Stanford in the Vale, near Faringdon, has been released by police.



The crime happened in Fawkner Way between about 4am and 4.20am on Tuesday, June 6.



The thief gained entry to two vehicles that had been left unsecure with the doors unlocked.



He stole a purse, including bank cards and cash, and an iPhone from inside a silver Peugeot 206, and a hands free kit from inside a white Citroen Berlingo.



Investigating officer, PC Russ Massie of the Investigation Hub, said: "If anyone recognises the man in the CCTV image please contact police as we believe he may have vital information about the incident.



"If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote the investigation reference number which is 43170164153.



"If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."