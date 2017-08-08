A GANG accused of murdering a man in a Blackbird Leys alleyway is set to face a six-week trial in November.

Chris Lemonius, 27, died of multiple injuries after the Jourdain Road attack on June 1.

At Oxford Crown Court yesterday legal teams agreed a provisional date for the murder trial set to begin on November 6.

Four Oxford men, Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road, Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road, Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road, Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldane Road, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, were not at court.