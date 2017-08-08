A HOME owner put his house up for sale just days after a police raid discovered a ‘cannabis factory’ with dozens of growing cannabis plants and thousands of grammes of herbal cannabis.

Christopher Dunbabin, 34, denies two counts of producing and possessing the 78 cannabis plants and more than 4kg of herbal cannabis at his home address at Montgomery Road, Bicester, between January and March 2016.

The jury were told at his trial at Oxford Crown Court yesterday how Dunbabin had been abroad on a ‘boys skiing holiday’ in France and then on holiday in Thailand when police busted the house.

A Christmas party with family in December was the last time he had been back home, the court heard.

He had since made efforts to put the modern house on a quiet residential estate up for sale, oblivious to what was going on inside, the jury of eleven women and one man were told.

John D Wood and Co. had put the house on the market as early as July 2015 and had been in ‘pristine’ condition when it was marketted according to Dunbabin’s defence team.

Dunbabin, the court heard, was last there on December 20 2015, before he left for France and Thailand on holiday.

The property was again marketed some time after the raid by Barton Fleming Estate Agents.

Earlier in the trial Sarah Porter, prosecuting, called the property a ‘cannabis factory’ and said the nature of the operation had been ‘organised’.

Another man. Richard Cork, who was found at the house when police raided it on March 30 last year, has already admitted his role in the manufacturer and supply of the drugs.

The trial continues.