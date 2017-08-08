CITY councillors will be asked again for their views on a contentious plan to extend a depot onto treasured green land.

Last week the East Area planning committee allowed expansion of the Cowley Marsh depot onto Cowley Marsh Park – but the Oxford Mail understands 14 councillors have said they want the decision looked at again.

The application to allow the depot expansion is set to be presented again at a special planning committee next month.

Earlier this year 148 people formally registered their opposition to the scheme but the city council has claimed there is no other alternative site available other than its Marsh Road site.

Most controversial is the authority’s plan to extend the depot onto protected open space, contrary to the council’s own planning guidance.

An extended car park – which the council has said would accommodate footballers using the nearby sports field – is another part of the work.

Lib Dem Headington councillor Ruth Wilkinson voted against giving the proposal planning permission last week.

She said: "The main issue is the [policy on protected open space] SR.2 and that the open area provides a green space for residents and that is going to be taken away by this application. A mature tree cannot be temporarily cut down. It won’t grow back again.”

For a planning decision to be formally called in by the council, 12 of the City Council's 48 members must oppose it.

A bid to extend the depot in December 2015 was withdrawn after residents said it would ruin leisure space.