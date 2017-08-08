MUSIC festival organisers have started a crowdfunding campaign to cover their losses and ‘keep the festival alive’.

The team behind Tandem Festival have asked fans to give them £4,000 so they can break even this year.

The group revealed volunteers have already had to invest their own money to keep the eco-themed festival afloat but asked for more.

In a statement, the organisers said: “By avoiding big corporate sponsorship and keeping the festival community-led, our volunteer team have had to invest their own money to keep Tandem alive.

“This year we need your help to cover a loss of £4000. Sounds big, but is far smaller than previous years and we’re confident we’re on the road to a financially sustainable future.

“Please support us and help this incredible festival make it.”

It is not the first time the organisers of Tandem have run into money troubles: in 2016 the third Tandem, due to be held at Hill End Outdoor Education Centre near Botley, was cancelled entirely because of spiralling security costs.

This year’s festival was staged for the first time at a farm in Ramsden, West Oxfordshire, and was supposed to be a tribute to long-time team member Claudia Comberti who was killed by a bus whilst cycling on Botley Road in May.

More than £500 has already been pledged at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tandem-festival