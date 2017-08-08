A CASH machine was stolen from a newly opened Aldi at 4.30am on Friday.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the crime at Faringdon Retail Park, in which burglars made their getaway in a three-wheeled truck.

They went through Littleworth and towards Kelmscott where a vehicle and associated items have been recovered.

A dark coloured Isuzu DMAX registration beginning FA64, with the back nearside wheel missing, and a silver Subaru Impresa registration beginning with SK54 may have been used during the incident.

Investigating officer, Det Const Nicola Clark, of the Investigation Hub, based at Abingdon, said: "We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone acting in a suspicious manner around the area in the days running up to the incident.

"If anyone has any information around the incident or recognises the description of the vehicles please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101."