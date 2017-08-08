MORE than £2,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral of 32-year-old Kasia Prokop.

Tributes poured in for the Polish woman, who lives in Oxford, after her black Mini collided with the Asthall Barrow roundabout near Burford on Sunday morning.

In just two days £2,700 has been raised to help cover funeral costs both in the UK and Poland on gofundme.

The funding page, started by Julia Smyk, describes Ms Prokop as a "wonderful and beautiful woman, full of life and happiness."

It says: "She was all over the place, smiling all the time and talking so much that you were unable to get a word in edgeways.

"She was too young to die and had all her life in front of her.

"Her family and friends are in a terrible pain, it's really hard for everyone to realise that she is gone.

"Her family and friends would like to organise two funerals, the first one in England and the second in Poland."

It is hoped that £5,000 will be raised from the page, allowing Ms Prokop to be buried alongside her brother in Poland.

To donate visit the fundraising page here.