POP icon Grace Jones praised Wilderness festival – and its fabulously attired revellers – describing it as a "beautiful festival full of beautiful people".

The singer brought the festival, held at Cornbury Park, near Charlbury, to a rousing finale with a set credited by many as the best in the event's seven year history.

Dressed in a voodoo style costume and with a gold mask mounted on her head, the Jamaican star delighted fans with a lively set of funk, soul and rock, encouraging the crowd to sing along to extended versions of Roxy Music Classic Love Is the Drug and her biggest hits Pull Up to the Bumper and Slave to the Rhythm.

The show brought to an end four days of music, theatre, feasting and partying for the 30,000 people who descended on the idyllic grounds of the wooded deer park – which is part of the ancient forest of Wychwood.

Also winning the approval of the crowds were indie-rock band Two Door Cinema Club, electronic artist Bonobo and singer Michael Kiwanuka.

But it was the more unusual features which marked the festival as the most enjoyable and best run in the country.

In keeping with its chic and elegant reputation, a sprinkling of celebrities dropped in over the weekend, to enjoy the music and join long table banquets.

An A-list selection of actors took part in Letters Live performances, reading out humorous and more serious correspondence. They included Benedict Cumberbatch, fellow Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, Tom Hollander, Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton, Mark Strong, Ian McShane, racehorse trainer Jonjo O'Neill, comedian Tony Robinson and comedy producer and presenter John Lloyd – who lives in nearby Great Tew.

Among the biggest names was Russell Brand, who lives near Henley, who delighted fans with his Letters Live performance and an earlier talk about his successful battle with addictions.

Other famous faces spotted at the event included Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington, presenter Jonathan Ross and former Prime Minister David Cameron, who was seen enjoying music on the main stage, listening to a performance by Russell Brand and joining diners at a lavish dinner prepared by Portuguese chef Nuno Mendes.

Revellers also joined banquets hosted by celebrity chefs Angela Hartnett, Yotam Ottolenghi and Masterchef winner Thomasina Miers.

Enjoying the atmosphere was Oxford chef Raymond Blanc. Mr Blanc has previously hosted his own banquets at the festival but insisted this time he was there to enjoy himself.

He said: "It's a lovely festival and I am here with some friends to have a look around and maybe have a glass of Champagne."

Lady Rotherwick was instrumental in bringing Wilderness to her family home of Cornbury Park, having previously hosted the more mainstream Cornbury Festival on the site.

Enjoying Sunday's events with friends she said: "It's been absolutely wonderful and we were even lucky with the weather with only a few showers and some lovely sunshine."

She listed Bonobo and Two Door Cinema Club's main stage performances as particular highlights and admitted to dancing the night away in a tented nightclub called The Hustle.

She added: "We've had the best time."

With the last of the revellers leaving the site yesterday, planning has already begun for next year's event.

A more exclusive venue was the backstage bar run by the team from the upmarket Aynhoe Park, near Bicester – where some of the stars and guests stayed, rather than spending the night under canvas. A fleet of Rolls Royce cars ferried guests and artists – including Grace Jones – from the country house to the site.

Organiser Rory Bett said it had been a fabulous festival, adding: "Every year we push the boundaries with our programming. This year has been the boldest and best yet, and we’re enormously proud, but our audience are, as always, the final judge. We look forward to the feedback and seeking to surprise and delight in our 8th edition in 2018."