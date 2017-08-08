NEW housing developments have been built too narrow for buses, but Stagecoach and the county council are coming up with a plan to avoid future mistakes.

One of the county's biggest bus operators said roads in new housing estates, such as Shilton Park in Carterton, had been built too narrow for it to run full-size buses along.

But the firm said working with Oxfordshire County Council to change 'historic approaches' would prevent it from happening in the future.

Stagecoach issued guidance to local authorities in how to incorporate buses into its plans for thousands of new homes and picked out Great Western Park in Didcot as one of the best.

The firm's head of strategic development Nick Small said: "We are pleased that Oxfordshire County Council recognises some historic approaches to highways design in new development have proved to cause serious difficulties for public transport.

"With so much new development planned in the county, Stagecoach is in constant dialogue with all the parties that bring development forward to ensure we can offer bus services of the highest standard and the best possible travel options that reduce congestion and help improve air quality."

Roads need to be at least 6.5 metres wide for two full-size buses to operate in and around housing estates, but many in recent years have been built to six-metre widths.

It prompted Stagecoach to produce guidance for all councils and led to discussions to make sure mistakes weren't repeated with the 1,000-home Windrush Place development west of Witney.

Mr Small said: "The forthcoming development west of Witney is a good example - following discussions with the county council and the developers, we were able to ensure that a 6.5 metre road width and off street parking was incorporated into designs for the main street.

"It will offer a safe and efficient spine road that balances safety with the needs of all travel modes, including walking, cycling and public transport in particular."

He added: "It will be suitable for frequent premium inter-urban services such as the S1 to Oxford to use in the future."

The 3,300-home Great Western Park development in Didcot was praised for having pedestrian routes leading directly from houses to bus stops and one main road running through it.

Its bus stops, set back from the road, were also highlighted as well as its links to existing services using Harwell Road.

Stagecoach said planners and developers 'paid careful attention' to bus stop locations and cycling routes.

Oxfordshire County Council had not responded to a request for comment at time of going to press.