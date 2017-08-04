SMOKE and slime were some of the wacky creations conjured up in front of children in Kidlington by those in white lab coats from Sublime Science.

The science experts, who featured on Dragon's Den and won the backing of investors Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham, pitched their experiments in Kidlington to perform for families.

The Kidlington Centre hosted the Sublime Science team on Friday as part of its summer holiday activity sessions.

Getting straight in and stuck into the action was 10-year-old Max Earp who was amazed by the smoke bubbles created by scientist Stephen Rhodes.

The youngster was back at the Sublime Science session for the second year running with his brother Toby, 12.

Mum Fay Earp said: "The children went last year with a friend and this time around I saw it advertised on Facebook and after they enjoyed it so much thought we could go back this year.

"I think this time they like the slime the most, the bubbles and they also had rockets that they were sending up in the air.

"There were two people this year and they were in a cordoned off area of the Kidlington Centre where one of them would be preparing the experiments and then another scientist would be taking the experiments around the children to get involved in."

The experiments outside the Kidlington Centre this year saw children making their own pots of slime or creating smoke bubbles floating off across the courtyard.

Ms Earp added: "It is just great, it gives them something to do during the summer holidays and its also very helpful that it is free."

The wacky duo which made up the Sublime Science display in Kidlington was 'Slimy' Sharon Lambert and 'Sciency' Steve Rhodes.

The Kidlington Centre put on two free sessions for families on Friday from 10am for an hour and also from 11.30am.

Mary Perry, marketing manager at the Kidlington Centre, said: "It was a very successful with more than 120 children attending the Sublime Science workshop.

"It was one of our free holiday workshop events which we are hoping to do more of over the summer.

"We really enjoyed hosting Sublime Science again and hope everyone else enjoyed it as much as we did too."

The Kidlington Centre has just undergone a facelift with new wall art put up outside to help advertise the independent traders inside.

It hopes to also stage a number of free holiday events for families to bring them to the centre over summer.