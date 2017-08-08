IMPATIENT drivers in Oxford were forced to wait a little longer for an unusual pair of travelers who are taking life at a different pace.

Husband and wife Phill and Emily Gregson, who are on a 1,000-mile horse-and-cart journey from their home in Merseyside to the Mediterranean sea, popped into Oxford yesterday.

The couple, who are making their mission in memory of their baby daughter, plodded through the city's narrow streets with their horses Bear and Killarney, then spent the night at Sandford-on-Thames village hall.

They had previously spent the night in the grounds of Blenheim Palace at this year's Countryfile Live.

In a post on their Facebook page, the couple said: "Emily and the horses did so well negotiating the mayhem in Oxford today.

"Bear and Killarney proved yet again that they are the boys for the job!

"Thank you so much for all the kind words of support so far, please keep liking, sharing, spreading the word and donating."

They also said the village hall at Sandford on Thames was a 'lovely little spot'.

Mr and Mrs Gregson, from Southport, are raising awareness and money in memory of their daughter Elsie.

She died in November after being born with a rare condition called Mitochondrial Disease, which meant she could not move her body or limbs.

Find out more at worldwidewheelwright.com/elsies-journey/