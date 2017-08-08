AGATHA Christie devotees will descend on Wallingford once again next month for the town's annual weekend dedicated to the 'Queen of Crime'.

Literary enthusiasts from around the world are expected to join the fourth festival of fearsome fiction on Friday to Sunday, September 8 – 10.

This year's top attractions include a talk by John Curran, author of Agatha Christie's Secret Notebooks and Agatha Christie's Murder in the Making, on the author's local connections.

English historian and television presenter Lucy Worsley, who is chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, is also back by popular demand, giving a talk titled ‘A Very British Murder’ at St Mary’s Church, in Cholsey, where Christie worshipped with her husband, the archaeologist Max Mallowan.

Wallingford Museum curator and festival organiser Judy Dewey said: "We are hoping the weekend will continue to be as popular as before and the signs are looking good.

"Lucy Worsley’s talk is already selling out fast so if people want tickets to either talk they shouldn’t wait long."

The now-annual festival celebrates the local life and loves of the creator of Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.

The bestselling novelist lived at Winterbrook House in Wallingford from 1934 until her death in 1976 and is buried in the churchyard of St Mary's, in nearby Cholsey.

She was the president of local amateur dramatic society the Sinodun Players from 1951 until her death and attended many of their productions in the Masonic Hall – with a particular love for pantomime.

Other attractions at this year's festival will range from permanent exhibits at Wallingford Museum and Cholsey Day Centre to a walking tour of 'Christie’s Oxfordshire' and other talks by guest speakers.

Mrs Dewey added: "We really have something for everyone, with vintage afternoon tea available during the weekend.

"We also have our regular walking tour for Causton, as Wallingford is also a filming location in Midsomer Murders, so it really will be a murder fest.

"Last year we had a lot of international visitors, I think we worked out we had near enough every continent represented."

She went on: "It worked well because there is another festival celebrating her work at her holiday home, Greenway, in Devon, so a lot of people went on to that afterwards.

"Her birthday is September 15, so it all ties together."

Tickets can be purchased from Wallingford Museum, Wallingford Information Centre, or online at wallingfordmuseum.org.uk

A leaflet about all the weekend's intrigue is available from Wallingford Museum or Wallingford Information Centre, with full details also at wallingfordmuseum.org.uk