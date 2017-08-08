A GROUP of boys ‘dined and dashed’ from an Italian restaurant in Thame.

Prezzo in Butter Market was targeted on Sunday by four youths who fled shortly after 3pm without paying their bill.

Branch manager Filip Tlustochowicz said they racked up an £82 bill, and claimed a different group of boys did the same on Saturday, after scoffing £50 worth of food and drink.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Holly Claydon-Bevan said officers were called after the second incident and investigation is ongoing.

She said the boys were described as white and thought to be aged between 15 and 16.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can call 101 quoting reference number 43170232566.