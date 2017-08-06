A RECORD-BREAKING mosaic telling the 'untold stories' of the Battle of Hastings will be displayed in Burford throughout the month.

The artwork - a complete recreation of the Bayeux Tapestry comprising 3m separate pieces of steel - will be at the Burford School until August 28.

A 'labour of love' by former textile technician Michael Linton, The Medieval Mosaic was started in 1979 and took 33 years to complete.

In 2012, the work was listed as the world’s longest steel mosaic by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record is held jointly by Mr Linton and his daughter Rachael, and was issued in 2012 after the mosaic was extended by 72ft to a total length of 210ft by the addition of the Battle of Fulford and the Battle of Stamford Bridge.

Mr Linton first started working on the mosaic in 1979, and in 2001 he and his daughter researched and drew the scenes from 1066 on to the steel pieces.

The final eight metre stretch of the work shows events leading up to the crowning of William the Conqueror and Christmas Day in 1066.

For more information about the piece visit bit.ly/2ul1w82