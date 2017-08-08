OLD photos, documents and memories of the Cowley Road are wanted at an event this weekend.

The group behind a new online encyclopedia of 'Oxford's favourite street' have called on locals to bring and share their personal histories on Sunday afternoon.

The creators of cowleyroad.org will be digitizing material and showing people how to add their memories to the website at East Oxford Community Centre from 3pm to 5pm.

The online archive is the creation of East Oxford artist Eleanor Greenhalgh, who said she wanted to create a 'Wikipedia' of Cowley Road.

The website, which was launched on July 23, is essentially a gallery of all 288 buildings on the street.

Visitors can click on any picture to see a page of other images, stories and memories about that building, its history and previous owners.

Rather than fill the encyclopedia from history books and council records, Miss Greenhalgh and her accomplices are asking the people who live and have lived on Cowley Road to fill the blank spaces themselves, creating a living, breathing archive.

More than 60 people attended the official launch event at East Oxford Community Centre last month, including several who brought memorabilia to share.

Anyone with memories or artefacts to share, or who would like to learn about how to add to the archive, is invited to attend the next event on Sunday.