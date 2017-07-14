OXFORD city councillor for Cowley David Henwood talks about his campaign to improve cycle safety with a unique invention he has crafted and wants to bring to the city and beyond.

When my brother and I were young, we didn’t have computers but spent our time playing with Lego and climbing trees.

Now a Design & Technology teacher at St Gregory the Great, Oxford, I teach the next generation of engineers and designers product design.

The subject many people will know lends itself primarily to problem solving.

Unfortunately for my dear wife, I have become rather skilled at problem solving, as she will testify to infinite number of problems I have created.

I couldn’t help but notice, that when I go to the town hall on my bike, I tried to avoid the Iffley Road and Cowley Road, although the more direct route, but opted for the safety of Donnington bridge and its concrete armadillos.

Having experiences several near misses, I had enough of my own fear. Time to solve this problem.

But how big is the problem?

In 1934 the problem was huge, a staggering 1,536 cyclists died on our roads according to the Department for Transport (DFT). Last year there were as many as 109 fatalities nationwide.

So what has changed? In 1934 there were far fewer people and far fewer cars, just two million cars, meaning everyone cycled. Today there are about 28 million cars on our roads.

The real problem is the number serious injuries to cyclist in recent years, which has increased. In 2013 serious injuries were 31 per cent higher than the average over 2005-09, and that percentage increase is expected to rise.

In Oxford alone there were 321 incidents of which 70 were considered serious and sadly two 2 fatalities.

How safe is it to cycle in Oxford?

Narrow medieval roads don't help. Where there are cycle lanes they are often encroached upon by absent-minded motorists. To solve this problem I think only a physical barrier would deter encroachment. Much like the armadillos on Donnington Bridge.

I have also looked at gender-related statistics. In London women cyclists are more likely to suffer serious injuries caught in the blind spot of HGVs and buses turning left. Future construction in Oxford and Cowley will see more delivery trucks and buses on major roads like Between Towns Road and St Aldates, making the case for ‘pink bobbies’ to further protect cyclists.

I can even see the case for them on Queens Street to provide a cycle lane, protecting pedestrians should the street become pedestrianised.

From my past failures, I know this journey to introduce a solution is going to be a tough one. It is easy to make a convincing case for safer roads, as most of us have either had a near miss or witnessed one.

The issue comes when deciding which system solves the problem best. My students will tell you that the best design is never the first design, and hopefully they will also argue design is dynamic, it evolves, as it constantly wants to improve.

Meeting and working with Pedal and Post has been an eye opener, and later in the year I will be meeting with the AA and RAC to get input from motorists, which will probably

change the design again.

Pedal and Post would like ‘pink bobbies’ in their company colours, so ‘blue bobbies’ are now in vogue. The company is even willing to pay for ‘blue bobbies’ along cycle routes they use on a regular basis.

I am now even considering making a prototype in Oxford United colours.

I think the most daunting aspect of the project will be when the time comes to approach manufacturers to get the product made and put into production.

For me, an experiment on a private road or track would be a fantastic opportunity to prove ‘pink bobbies’ solve a problem.

To this end I want to build a test track somewhere in Oxford for cyclists and motorists to test. Feedback from this event will hopefully inform the ‘pink bobby’ design, proving overtaking of slower cyclists is possible, yet still retaining important safety features needed to protect both cyclists and motorists.

Help make cycling safer by signing a petition for barriers on Oxford’s cycle lanes

https://you.38degrees.org.uk/p/cyclelane