A HAIRDRESSER has decided to brave the shave to raise much needed charity cash.

Hayley Smith, 34, was motivated to donate her own hair to the Little Princess Trust, while also raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, after visiting the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The mother of two has worked with the oncology department to make and fit wigs for patients who have sadly lost their hair due to treatment or illness.

She said: “Because I’ve worked with the department, I’ve seen what people go through first hand.

“Instead of making me scared to lose my own hair it just made me think that I have a choice to shave off my hair for a brilliant cause but some people don’t have a choice and lose their hair as a result of a horrible disease.

“Knowing that my hair might go to a little girl who had no control over what happened to her makes it worthwhile.”

Ms Smith, who runs her own hairdressing company across Oxfordshire, will be taking to the hairdressers' chair on August 26 with her friend of more than a decade, Lindsay Smith, from Littlemore.

The pair will then send their hair off to the Princess Trust, who make hair into wigs for children across the UK and Ireland who have lose their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The Barton resident said: “I think we’ve already raised around £500 but Lindsay and I are hoping we can make it to our target of £1,500.

“The work the hospitals do is amazing and we want to do anything we can to help any centres who are working so hard to fight cancer.

“The department at the John Radcliffe Hospital is absolutely brilliant but we know the centre is on the verge of closing so we’re just happy for the money to go to anywhere that needs it.”

As part of their fundraising, the duo will also be running a cake sale, BBQ, face painting and games at the Littlemore Rugby Club on the day of the shave and people are invited to come down on the day from 4.30pm.

She said: “People are more than welcome to come and see us have our heads shaved live and to enjoy the day that we’ve organised.

“In the meantime we would welcome any more donations to Macmillan Cancer Support or even raffle prizes to present on the day.”

The day already features raffle prizes from local businesses, including Blenheim Palace.

To donate or to get involved, visit: bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/hayley-smith-3/