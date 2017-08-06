A FUNFAIR saw families across Didcot come together to enjoy some fun in the sun, on one of the rare occasions this summer it showed its face.

Perry Hatwell, who has been bringing the fair to Edmonds Park in the town for the past 30 years, said it was great to see so many smiling faces during another successful run.

Hundreds of children were treated to a variety of rides between Wednesday and Sunday at the fair, which is now a firm staple of the town’s annual calendar.

Mr Hatwell said: “It was well supported – we always have good support from Didcot. We had a nice varied selection of amusements mainly aimed at younger children, but some for teenagers.

“There was a bit of rain early on but it brightened up towards the main days over the weekend.

“It was really nice to see the smiling faces.”

Mr Hatwell, who runs fairs across the county all year round, first began the annual funfair in Didcot in the early 1980s.

He continued: “When we first set it up it was a lot smaller, but now we’ve got a bit of a bigger area. It’s a lovely park – one of the best we go to.”

It is believed that up to 300 people were enjoying the funfair at any one time.