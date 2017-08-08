IT may be the summer holidays, but families will have to find something to do indoors with thundery showers forecast today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 3pm until 9pm for Oxford.

The forecaster said heavy showers will develop during the day and some areas could see two to three hours of downpours.

They added: "Where this occurs some disruption is possible such as localised flooding of roads."

The chief forecaster said: "From late Tuesday morning showers are then expected to develop across parts of the east and southeast of England.

"Whilst many will miss the worst of the rain, the heaviest showers could bring 25 mm in an hour to some spots with 40-50 mm in two to three hours possible."