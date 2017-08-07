AFTER police discovered a cannabis factory on a quiet residential estate the owner said he had “no idea” how is home address had become the site of dozens of growing cannabis plants, a court heard.

Shortly after 11am on March 30 last year police raided an address at Montgomery Road, Bicester and found 78 cannabis plants and more than 4kg of herbal cannabis packed up and ready to be supplied.

Christopher Dunbabin, 34, denies two counts of producing and possessing the cannabis at his home address between January and March 2016.

At the start of his trial at Oxford Crown Court yesterday the jury of 11 women and one man heard how Dunbabin claimed he had been abroad and had left the property, which he was in the process of selling, in the hands of another man.

He said he ‘had no idea’ how it had become a drugs den.

Prosecuting, Sarah Porter, called the property a ‘cannabis factory’ and said the nature of the operation was ‘organised’. Another man. Richard Cork, who was found at the house, has already admitted his role in the manufacturer and supply.

The jury was also handed one of the cannabis bags, the smell of which filled the court room. They also saw footage from body worn cameras used by police showing the scale of the production.

Police found 4,777g of cannabis all around the house, mostly in vacuum sealed bags which the prosecution said was pre-packed and ready for sale.

There were also 78 plants discovered in an upstairs bedroom and a garage, 46 of which were not yet mature and still growing. The prosecution said that this could fetch as much as £53,000 if sold on the street. The trial continues.