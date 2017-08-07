AN OXFORD university worker suspected of killing a Chicago hairdresser will face court in the coming days - after his alleged accomplice was brought before a judge today.

Somerville College senior treasurer Andrew Warren led police in a chase across the US following the murder of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Chicago on July 27.

Warren and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, of Northwestern University, Illinois, handed themselves in at separate California sites on Friday.

Lathem, a microbiologist, is being held without bail in Alameda County, and appeared in a Pleasanton court today.

One of his lawyers, Barry Sheppard, urged the public to wait until all the facts of the case come out before making judgments.

Warren is expected to appear in court soon, with police over the weekend saying that both men would make appearances over the ‘coming days’ to face extradition hearings to Chicago.

Mr Sheppard said he expects his client to waive extradition, meaning no challenge will be issued.

Police said that, following the arrest, both men refused to speak to anybody on the advice of counsel.

As police closed in on the pair’s position on Friday, it was revealed that Mr Warren and Mr Lathem made a donation to a library in the victim’s name in a neighbouring state.

It was also revealed Lathem had sent a video to friends and family apologising for his involvement in a crime that he called the “biggest mistake of my life.”

The development raised concern among investigators that Wyndham Lathem might kill himself.