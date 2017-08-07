TWO men have been jailed for a total of eight years after carrying out a daylight knifepoint robbery outside a church.

Barry Bloom, of Rotary Way, Banbury, and Patrick Broderick, of Paradise Street, Oxford, had both denied robbery and Broderick denied possession of a knife.

During their trial at Oxford Crown Court, Bloom, 38, had already admitted another charge of possessing a knife after police found a seven-inch kitchen knife in his trouser pocket immediately after the incident on May 17 last year.

A jury of four men and eight women convicted the pair on Friday after the incident at The Beacon drop-in centre for the homeless at Horse Fair, Banbury.

Prosecuting, Timothy Boswell had told jurors that Broderick, 46, had been drunk and showed such bad behaviour that he was asked to leave the centre.

Soon after, the victim, Gary Bouchard, arrived at about 11am before walking outside of the centre and along the side of the neighbouring St Mary’s Church yard.

There he was cornered by Broderick who punched him in the face and pushing up against a wall. Broderick then gout a knife and ran it across the victim's face telling him to empty his pockets before making off with a handful of pound coins.

Each was sentenced to four years in prison for the robbery and 12 months for possessing the blade, jail terms to run concurrently.

They must also both pay a victim surcharge.