AN OXFORDSHIRE man has won a cool £1m on the EuroMillions lottery - without even buying a ticket.

A resident known simply as Mr. C won the life-changing sum online after he applied to play in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw of Tuesday, August 1.

Senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. C for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular.”

Winners have the option to be anonymous.

Last week, the Oxford Mail revealed OX postcode had been ranked 13th luckiest in the country, with 13 big winners in the last two years.

Since the National Lottery was launched in 1994, 46 people have scooped multi-million pound wins in Oxfordshire.