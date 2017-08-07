CRACKING down on gangs in Blackbird Leys to keep the community safe is the sole priority for police, the boss of the neighbourhood team insists.

A serious assault last week was the fourth major crime on the estate since April, but it is not known if the four stabbings - one of which was fatal - are linked.

For Sergeant Neil Applegarth, who started his new role the same day detectives launched a murder investigation into the death of Chris Lemonius on June 1, the last two months have been focused on keeping the public safe.

He told the Oxford Mail the main role for the neighbourhood team was to gather community intelligence to prevent further crimes.

Sgt Applegarth said: “The key thing is getting the community to take to us and tell us what they know.

“They need to help us the picture we need to bring down these groups of people.”

The neighbourhood police team stepped up patrols in the area over the last few weeks.

It is understood the recent incidents are believed to be related to gangs and the violence has been between people who are known each other.

The man who was stabbed in Crowberry Road last Tuesday night was named locally as Jason Stanmore, who police said yesterday had been discharged from hospital.

The 31-year-old was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, after being stabbed several times during an attack which officers believe was carried out by a number of people.

A 31-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman from Oxford were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, but have since been released under investigation.

Sgt Applegarth said reassurance was a main focus, but added many members of the public remained resolute. He added: “I have been saying to my community contacts that when a sergeant comes in to a new area, you usually gage a temperature and start reading local priorities.

“And I have not been able to take that temperature yet - the priority is clear. There are murders and serious stabbings happening, that’s absolutely my first priority.”

The most recent stabbing on August 1 comes after police were called to Jourdain Road at about 11pm on June 1 following reports of a fight involving a number of people. The man who died in hospital from multiple injuries was identified as Christopher Lemonius, 27, of Oxford.

A total of 15 arrests have been made in connection with the case, with four men and a teenager being charged with murder. In May a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm in Crowberry Road and a 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his arms when he was attacked by a gang in Gillians Park in April.

Thames Valley Police said they would release figures of its knife amnesty as part of Operation Sceptre later this month.

ris Lemonius on June 1, the last two months have been focused on keeping the public safe.

He told the Oxford Mail the main role for the neighbourhood team was to gather community intelligence to prevent further crimes.

Sgt Applegarth added: "The key thing is getting the community to take to us and tell us what they know.

"They need to help us the picture we need to bring down these groups of people."

The neighbourhood police team stepped up patrols in the area over the last few weeks.

It is understood the recent incidents are believed to be related to gangs and the violence has been between people who are known each other, rather than random members of the public.

The man who was stabbed in Crowberry Road last Tuesday night was named locally as Jason Stanmore, who police said yesterday had been discharged from hospital.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times during an attack which officers believe was carried out by a number of people.

A 31-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman from Oxford were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, but have since been released under investigation.

Sgt Applegarth said reassurance was a main focus, but added many members of the public remained resolute. He added: "I have been saying to my community contacts that when a sergeant comes in to a new area, you usually gage a temperature and start reading local priorities.

"And I have not been able to take that temperature yet - the priority is clear. There are murders and serious stabbings happening, that's absolutely my first priority."

The most recent stabbing comes after police were called to Jourdain Road at about 11pm on June 1 following reports of a fight involving a number of people. The man who died in hospital from multiple injuries was identified as Christopher Lemonius, 27, of Oxford.

A total of 15 arrests have been made in connection with the case, with four men and a teenager being charged with murder. In May a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm in Crowberry Road and a 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his arms when he was attacked by a gang in Gillian’s Park in April.

Thames Valley Police said they would release figures of its knife amnesty as part of Operation Sceptre later this month.