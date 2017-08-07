A DOCTOR who cared for Oxford teenager Connor Sparrowhawk has confessed to a catalogue of failures in the run-up to his death.

Consultant psychiatrist Valerie Murphy has admitted to 30 allegations about her care of the 18-year-old at Slade House, where he drowned in 2013.

Today marked the start of a 10-day medical practitioners tribunal in Manchester, after which a panel will decide if Dr Murphy is fit to practise.

An inquest in 2015 found neglect at NHS-run Slade House in Headington contributed to Connor's tragic death, which was deemed 'preventable' by several reports.

Headington teenager Connor, who had autism, epilepsy and a learning difficulty, drowned in a bath after having an epileptic fit.

Dr Murphy, who worked at Slade House between 2012 and 2014, was responsible for leading his care and faces a list of around 50 allegations at the tribunal.

Among those she has admitted to are:

- Failing to carry out a risk assessment to identify risks concerned with Connor's condition, relating to his bathroom/ shower needs

- Failing to consider the implications of allowing Connor to have a bath on his own (with staff observing him every 15 minutes)

- Failing to meet National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines

- Not making comprehensive notes about Connor's condition

She denies other allegations including failure to carry out any risk assessments at all.

The tribunal will continue tomorrow, when Connor's mother Dr Sara Ryan is due to give evidence.

Last week Dr Ryan, who has called for Dr Murphy to be struck off of the medical register, said she was 'dreading' reliving the pain of her son's death.

Campaigners battling for action over Connor's death are live tweeting the tribunal from a new account, @JusticeforLBGMC.