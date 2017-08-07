A 32-year-old woman who died in a car crash near Burford yesterday morning has been named locally as Kasia Prokop.

Tributes have poured in for the Polish woman, who lives in Oxford, after her black Mini collided with the Asthall Barrow roundabout near Burford.

Her close friend Paula Gapinska, who said Kasia had lived in the UK for the past ten years, said she would be sorely missed.

She said: "She was a fantastic, wonderful girl with a heart full of life and love.

"I cant believe what has happened, she was a wonderful woman who will be missed so much by everyone who had the privilege to know her."

The car was travelling along the B4047 towards the A40 when it hit the roundabout and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger in her 20s was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Another friend Izabela Ochylska said: "She was one of a kind and unique.

"That's why today so many hearts cry."

According to her Facebook she studied at Oxford and Cherwell Valley College.