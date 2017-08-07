WHAT could be sweeter than honey made in your very own garden?

Last Wednesday, the beat growers, beekeepers and bean sprouters at Stonehill Community Garden marked their first birthday with a hearty harvest supper.

The team in Drayton near Abingdon invited locals to find out more about what they do and pick up a jar of home-grown honey.

The gardeners also used the feast to launch a crowdfunder campaign to keep them going.

Project co-ordinator Rachel Hammond said: "With support, we can continue to welcome people of all ages and abilities to the garden, teaching horticultural skills, producing local food and enjoying nature."

The Stonehill Group have been cultivating their half-acre of land on Oday Hill to produce fruit, vegetables, honey and eggs for the past year.

There are opportunities for locals groups or individuals to get involved and learn about growing food, healthy eating, foraging building and chicken care.

In its first year it has welcomed regular visits from adult learning disability charity Styleacre, the Abingdon and villages youth group Damascus, and Abingdon's Kingfisher special school.

Ms Hammond added: "The benefits of gardening are well publicised: mental and physical well-being, access to nature and fresh food, learning new skills and meeting new people.

"Stonehill also sell produce, encouraging people to eat fresh and local."

Selling produce will help to cover the group's costs into year, two, and project co-ordinators have also got various funding applications in the pipeline, but Ms Hammond said the garden's future could only be guaranteed through the crowdfunder campaign.

Ms Hammond added: "The Crowdfunder will offer various exciting perks and offers – from courses and workshops, to garden produce and opportunities to sponsor one off items for the garden."

Find out more at stonehillgardens.co.uk