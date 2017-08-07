MORE than 100 artisan gins tantalised Oxford’s tastebuds at the city’s latest festival dedicated to the drink this summer.

Scores of gin-lovers swept into Oxford University Examination Halls on Saturday for the event which celebrated the increasingly popular spirit.

Organiser Clint Jones, who lives in Cornwall, was eager to dispel the belief that gin is for snobs and let Oxford know there is a type of gin for everyone.

Alongside the 100 artisan gins at the to sample at the Gin Festivals UK event were seven stalls from bigger brands like Sipsmith, Copperhead and JJ Whitley.

There was also live music, talks and cocktail-mixing demonstrations.

For more visit ginfestivalsuk.com