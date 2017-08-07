CAMPAIGNERS, the clergy and politicians came together as one voice in their passionate plea to stop controversial healthcare plans.

United in their fears of the detrimental effect of the impending final decision on health proposals, speakers urged members of the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) yesterday to step in.

Almost 20 people spoke of their concerns of phase one of the Oxfordshire arm of the STP, which includes the permanent downgrading of the maternity services at the Horton General Hospital, the closure of 146 acute beds and the reduction in the critical care level at the Horton.

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who has defended the need to reverse the temporary downgrade of maternity services to a midwife-led unit and closure of obstetric services at the Horton, said she was not only representing her constituents but also those to come in the future.

Speaking at the HOSC meeting she said: “I’m here on behalf of my 90,000 constituents and on this subject we speak as one.

"We are anxious about the future of our hospital, we are frightened about the current safety of mothers and babies and we are angry about the process.

“We have been fighting to save the Horton for as long as I can remember. It is important, it provides a 1/3 of Oxfordshire’s A&E services, it is important to everybody “There is a domino effect on services, when we lose one others follow.”

Ms Prentis also raised concerns of the long journeys expectant mothers and their partners faced as they are forced to travel to the John Radcliffe Hospital instead of the Horton if they are high risk or need an epidural.

The Secretary of State might still be able to step in and stop the permanent downgrade at the Horton as HOSC committee members said they would refer that matter if the CCG decided to approve plans to do so at its final decision meeting on Thursday.

But campaigners from Keep the Horton General and Keep Our NHS Public said HOSC's decision was a 'watered-down threat' and they had hoped for them to refer the whole of the STP to the Secretary of State.

The CCG will make their final decision on the proposals at a meeting on Thursday at 9.30am at the Oxford Examination Schools in High Street.