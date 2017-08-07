Campaigners are hoping for one last chance to stop plans to shake up the NHS in Oxfordshire.

Chanting 'Keep the Horton General' outside County Hall this morning, they hope health chiefs will refer the first phase of plans of the Oxfordshire transformation Plan to the Secretary of State.

Today members of the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting will discuss the plans to cut beds, downgrade maternity services at the Horton and centralise acute services.

Keith Strangwood, chairman of Keep the Horton General, said: "We want committee members to refer this to the Secretary of State.

"I'm positive and optimistic this will happen "People's lives and wellbeing are at risk here."