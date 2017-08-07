The former Prime Minister was certainly enjoying himself this weekend and even photobombed a Labour activist's selfie.

David Cameron and his wife Samantha were among thousands of revellers at the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park near Charlbury.

Vanessa Price - a Labour councillor who has previously campaigned against Mr Cameron's policies in Witney - got a surprise after taking a selfie with her husband Steve.

Both Mr Cameron and his wife were in the background with the former staring right at the camera.

The town councillor in Stroud, Gloucestershire said she 'couldn't believe it' and later joked about the former Witney MP's appearance.

She said: "It's a very posh festival, people take the mick. If there was a ever a festival he'd like, this would be it. He wouldn't be safe at Glastonbury for five minutes!"

Her husband Steve, 44, a firefighter, said: "Ironically the band we were watching were 'First Aid Kit' which is what the country needs after he had finished with it!"