A STAR-STUDDED line up of celebrities and artists joined 30,000 people to make the weekend's Wilderness festival 'the boldest and best yet'.

Comedian Russell Brand, presenter Jonathan Ross, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington, and former Prime Minister David Cameron were among those joining the four-day event at Cornbury Park near Charlbury, which prides itself on being the most creative, diverse and beautiful of its kind in the country.

Mr Brand addressed a packed tent on Sunday to talk about his success in overcoming addictions to drink and drugs.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail afterwards he praised the event and the festival goers themselves.

He said: "It's amazing; wonderful. I love it, I will definitely be hanging around here."

Indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club, electronic artist Bonobo and singer-songwriter and actress Grace Jones headlined the event.

Bonobo's Saturday night set was concluded with a spectacular display of lasers and acrobatics.

Mr Cumberbatch, fellow Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and actor Tom Hollander delighted audience members with their reading of humourous and emotional letters as part of the festival's Letters Live event.

Festival organiser Rory Bett said: "We have had an incredible year here at Wilderness with food, music, theatre and activities for everyone and some truly wild moments including the Saturday spectacular and breathtaking sets from our headline acts.

"We are so proud of the creativity and passion that makes this such a special festival – the teams that make it happen and the amazing Wilderness audience that brings so much colour and enthusiasm to complete the circus.

"Every year we push the boundaries with our programming. This year has been the boldest and best yet and we are enormously proud, but our audience are, as always, the final judge."

Also gracing the line-up were Swedish duo First Aid Kit, Norwegian artist Aurora and Sigrid, singer Michael Kiwanuka and reggae band Toots and the Maytals.

But music was only part of the programme which featured talks, debates, comedy, drama and feasting at banquets hosted by celebrity chefs Nuno Mendes, Yotam Ottolenghi, Angela Hartnett and Masterchef winner Thomasina Miers.

Portuguese chef Mr Mendes said: "Wilderness is my favourite festival, it's a perfect mix of food, arts and music, with a beautiful backdrop."

Ms Hartnett has been a supporter of Wilderness for many years.

She said: "Wilderness – what can I say? It's such a brilliant festival to be part of. It has everything a fantastic festival should have: delicious food and wine, incredible music and fascinating people."

With the festival enjoying mostly fine weather, revellers cooled off by swimming in the lakes or luxuriating in hot tubs in a waterside spa.

Other wholesome pursuits included rowing, forest runs, paddleboard yoga and tai chi.

A more unusual attraction was the traditional Sunday afternoon cricket match – this year contested by sides of heroes and villains with players dressed as Darth Vader, Donald Trump and the Joker against a side boasting Captain America, Superman, James Bond, Harry Potter and Thor.

Play was interrupted by at least 40 streakers – which is believed to be a national record.

Lucy Silver from Summertown, Oxford, said: "The cricket was hilarious. I do not normally like the game but if it was always played like this I'd never miss a match.

"The whole festival is lovely – it is very chilled by day but gets pretty lively at night."

Richard Gazzard from Donnington Bridge Road, Oxford, was enjoying his second Wilderness – joining thousands of people dancing in Cornbury's valley.

He said: "It's a great festival, there is nowhere else like it. It's all very nice and lovely but also lots of fun."

Lucy Radford from, Headington, said: "Wilderness is a spectacular celebration of life, love and colour to a backdrop of amazing talent.

"It is the best escape from reality you can get."

